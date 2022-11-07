Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.67

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 7572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

