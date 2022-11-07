ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

PLD opened at $107.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.