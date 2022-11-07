ING Groep NV Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 313.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,523 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

