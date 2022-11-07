ING Groep NV Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 2.13% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

