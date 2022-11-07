ING Groep NV Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $419.54 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.51.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

