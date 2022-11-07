ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416,845 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

