Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 150,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingredion by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.