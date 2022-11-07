Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.75.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IVREF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

