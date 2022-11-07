Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases 104,090 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 104,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,887.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NGM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 810,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.04% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on NGM. Cowen reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.