Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $130.58. 1,894,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 584,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

