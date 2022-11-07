Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ANET traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $130.58. 1,894,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
