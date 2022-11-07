Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Sells 6,464 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 6,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $13,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE COMP traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,502. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $907.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.59.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

