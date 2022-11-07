Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $2,253,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

