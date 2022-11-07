Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells 171,455 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822,705. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
