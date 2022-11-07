Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells 171,455 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822,705. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $52,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

