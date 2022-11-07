Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 3,920 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,939.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $88,526.24.

On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $15,732.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.

Progyny Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,173. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.