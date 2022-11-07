Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.1 %

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.98. 1,081,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.