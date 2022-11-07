Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Insperity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,878. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

