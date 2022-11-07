Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $320.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.62.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 22.6 %

PODD opened at $313.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $236.66. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 83,358 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.