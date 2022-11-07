Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$81.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.96 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 49,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,107 shares of company stock worth $407,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.