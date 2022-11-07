Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 85,478 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,478 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.26. 7,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

