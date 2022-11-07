Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,477. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

