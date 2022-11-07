Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

