Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 795,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

