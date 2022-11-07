Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 295,199 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,199 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $109.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

