Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $265.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,667,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

