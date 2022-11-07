Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

XOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 424,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

