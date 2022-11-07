Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 141,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

