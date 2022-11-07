Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. 81,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,785. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.