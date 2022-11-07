Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 431,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

