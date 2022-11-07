Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,810 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 544,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

