Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

