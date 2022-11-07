Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lowered by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.2% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

