Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 4.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.