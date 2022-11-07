Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $234.39. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average of $250.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.