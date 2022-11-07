Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $219.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $232.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
TSCO traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.99. 1,833,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,733,000 after buying an additional 136,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.