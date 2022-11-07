Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $219.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $232.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.99. 1,833,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,733,000 after buying an additional 136,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

