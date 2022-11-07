IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Embraer comprises approximately 6.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $26,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 607.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

