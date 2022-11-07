IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 112.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,265 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 97,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 264,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

