IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,416,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI remained flat at $40.69 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,207. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

