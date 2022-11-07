IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,510 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 600,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,896,773. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

