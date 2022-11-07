IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. 48,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

