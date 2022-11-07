IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

