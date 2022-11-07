IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. 37,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

