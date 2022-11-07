IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $833,506. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. 6,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

