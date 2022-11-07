IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

NYSE IQV opened at $204.10 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.