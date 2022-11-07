IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $206.00. 13,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IQVIA

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.