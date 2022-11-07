iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells $1,554,357.60 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,508,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

