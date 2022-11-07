iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells $1,554,357.60 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %
iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
