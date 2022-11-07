iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Lessened by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 16,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,614. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

