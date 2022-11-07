iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Quent Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,278,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,686. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

