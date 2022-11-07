iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.