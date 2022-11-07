iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Hilton Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. 27,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.89.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
