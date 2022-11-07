iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $128.34 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.